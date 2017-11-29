Dr. Katrine Mitchell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrine Mitchell, DPM
Overview of Dr. Katrine Mitchell, DPM
Dr. Katrine Mitchell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
Optum Primary and Specialty Care5150 Journal Center Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 262-7000Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitchell is an excellent podiatrist who put me at lease with her knowledge of the issues with my feet. Am lucky to have her as my podiatrist.
About Dr. Katrine Mitchell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1396857355
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
