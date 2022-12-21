See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD

Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Heher works at NEW ENGLAND EYE CENTER, TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heher's Office Locations

    Tufts Medical Center
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 (617) 636-7770
    Wednesday
    Saturday
    Sunday
    185 Devonshire St Ste 350, Boston, MA 02110 (617) 426-0082
    Tufts Medical Center
    750 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 (617) 636-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Dec 21, 2022
    Dr Heher is unbelievable. Everything, start to finish, was professional and warm. She made several comments that I'll never forget, and all proved true: "Oh, I can make you look 15 to 20 years younger." Boom! "I'm a perfectionist." Yes! Just what i want. She is confident and deservedly so. The results were exactly as she had projected: 15-20 years younger but not obvious. ..not that scared look. I can't believe I waited so long. It was quick and easy and affordable. She deserves 6 stars.
    John — Dec 21, 2022
    About Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Cantonese
    • 1255396669
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Wilmer Eye Inst-Johns Hopkins Hosp
    • VA Med Ctr
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heher works at NEW ENGLAND EYE CENTER, TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Heher’s profile.

    Dr. Heher has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Heher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

