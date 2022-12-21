Overview of Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD

Dr. Katrinka Heher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.



Dr. Heher works at NEW ENGLAND EYE CENTER, TUFTS MEDICAL CENTER in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.