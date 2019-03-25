Overview

Dr. Katrinka Kip, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.



Dr. Kip works at Children's Heart Center in Reno, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV and Susanville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.