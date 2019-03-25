Dr. Katrinka Kip, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kip is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katrinka Kip, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katrinka Kip, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.
Dr. Kip works at
Locations
Children's Heart Center85 Kirman Ave Ste 401, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 324-6644Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Childrens Heart Center3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 690, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 732-1290
Teamhealth1800 Spring Ridge Dr, Susanville, CA 96130 Directions (530) 252-2000
Childrens Heart Center Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (775) 324-6644
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kip is extremely professional. She takes the time to call you back when you leave messages for her. Her staff is very professional as well and all are so kind. They have been taking care of my baby grandson since he was born and he is now 3.5 years old and going strong thanks to Dr. Kip and her staff. Reno is very lucky to have them. Thank you Dr. Kip! Thank you to your wonderful staff as well.
About Dr. Katrinka Kip, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1982687208
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
