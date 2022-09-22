Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kattie Allen, MD
Overview
Dr. Kattie Allen, MD is a Dermatologist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Premier Dermatology Pllc901 SE Plaza Ave Ste 5, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 273-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Allen performed most surgery on my left ear. She was very informative of what she was doing. Was very compassionate during the surgery. Afterwards she was concerned about your well being. I highly recommend Dr. Allen and her nurses were fantastic as well.
About Dr. Kattie Allen, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1033319686
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Warts, Dermatitis and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.