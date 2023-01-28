See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Katy Burris, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (143)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katy Burris, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Burris works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue
    880 3rd Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 143 ratings
    Patient Ratings (143)
    5 Star
    (132)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 28, 2023
    The most pleasant body scan visit. Dr. Burris was excellent- very professional and caring, and listened to all my concerns. Highly recommend!
    — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Katy Burris, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629242144
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • Roosevelt St Lukes Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katy Burris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burris works at ColumbiaDoctors - Third Avenue in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Burris’s profile.

    Dr. Burris has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    143 patients have reviewed Dr. Burris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.