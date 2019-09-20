Dr. Katy Goldsborough, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsborough is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katy Goldsborough, MD
Overview of Dr. Katy Goldsborough, MD
Dr. Katy Goldsborough, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Goldsborough works at
Dr. Goldsborough's Office Locations
Advocate Infusion Center Downers Grove3745 Highland Ave Fl 2, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 369-1501
- 2 2262 83 St, Darien, IL 60561 Directions (630) 985-1345
Hematology-oncology Consultants Ltd.100 Spalding Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 369-1501
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldsborough?
Dr. Goldsborough is patient when I have questions. I've had problems with other doctors in the past on that issue, so it's refreshing to be able to ask questions about my concerns without her taking it personally. She explains things to me in a way that is understandable. It's a much better experience than other doctors who have yelled at me, or reprimanded me for asking questions about test results or meds. She, along with my PCP may just restore my faith in doctors so I can shake off my mistrust and fear of seeking out medical care when I need it. I may always have some mistrust because of the past, but it is so much better to go into appointments with reduced anxiety. So I thank Dr. Katy for being kind. It goes a long way.
About Dr. Katy Goldsborough, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1528224128
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsborough has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldsborough accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsborough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldsborough has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldsborough on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsborough. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsborough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsborough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Goldsborough can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.