Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katy Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katy Gray, MD
Dr. Katy Gray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Shiloh, IL. They graduated from University Of Arkansas Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Obstetrics/Gynecology at Shiloh1414 Cross St Ste 240, Shiloh, IL 62269 Directions (618) 234-2390
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Memorial Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gray was absolutely amazing and I was willing to fight with my insurance to see her specifically. Her schedule makes it hard to see her often, but if you get the chance please make the effort to see her. Without a doubt the best bedside manner and professionalism from any doctor we have seen there.
About Dr. Katy Gray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144663568
Education & Certifications
- St Louis School of Medicine
- University Of Arkansas Of Medical Sciences
