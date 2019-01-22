Dr. Katy Lalone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katy Lalone, MD
Overview of Dr. Katy Lalone, MD
Dr. Katy Lalone, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.
Oak Street Health Westown10688 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111 Directions (216) 488-3988
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor I ever have ????
About Dr. Katy Lalone, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780834416
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital
