Dr. Katy Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katy Wong, MD
Dr. Katy Wong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bromenn Medical Center, Carle Eureka Hospital, OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center and OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
- 1 3024 E Empire St Ste 3C, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 556-7700
-
2
Medical Hills Internists1401 Eastland Dr, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 663-8311
Hospital Affiliations
- Bromenn Medical Center
- Carle Eureka Hospital
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had a more thorough exam as the one I received from Dr Katy Wong, rheumatologist. I'm so impressed with her patient interaction and concern. She explained so many things for me and thoroughly answered every question I had for her. Dr Wong spent considerable time with me and didn't look at her watch once! I cannot say enough wonderful things about her and am so happy I was approved as her patient!
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.