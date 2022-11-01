Overview

Dr. Katya Divari, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Divari works at Charles River Medical Assocs in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.