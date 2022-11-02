Dr. Kaukwok Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaukwok Ho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Atlantic Surgery and Laser Center LLC8040 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 757-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I had bilateral cataract surgery performed by Dr. Ho at the Atlantic Surgery Center in the fall of 2022. I am very pleased with the end result (my distance acuity is now 20/20). Dr. Ho and his staff were very competent and professional through all aspects of this process. The staff was sensitive to my pre surgical anxiety, and answered all my last minute questions, providing calming, peace of mind. The procedure was completed much faster than I expected. The next day I woke up and could see again! Colors were brighter and my visual world had much better definition! It really was amazing. Thank you Dr. Ho and staff!!
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Ntl Mc
- Barnes/Wash U
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Calif Inst Tech
- Ophthalmology
