Dr. Kausalya Chennapragada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Chennapragada works at John Muir Medical Group in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in Concord, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.