Overview

Dr. Kaushal Tamboli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Grant Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Tamboli works at Cardiovascular Medical Associates in Downey, CA with other offices in Lynwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.