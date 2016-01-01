Overview

Dr. Kaushalendra Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palatka, FL. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at K.K. Singh, MD in Palatka, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.