Dr. Kaushik Amin, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaushik Amin, MD
Dr. Kaushik Amin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COMILLA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
Kaushik Amin MD2035 FLAT SHOALS RD SE, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (770) 513-3565
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Newton Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If it wasn't at the insistence of Dr Amin for me to get my yearly physicals I might not be here today. After several tests and seeing my own cardiologists it was confirmed I had 6 blockages. He's a great Dr and listens to your concerns !!!! 15 plus years an NO COMPLAINTS . Richard DeLeva
About Dr. Kaushik Amin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COMILLA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
