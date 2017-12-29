Overview of Dr. Kaushik Das, MD

Dr. Kaushik Das, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Das works at Neurological & Spine Surgery Assoc. PC in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.