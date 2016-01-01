Dr. Kaushik Hazariwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazariwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaushik Hazariwala, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaushik Hazariwala, MD
Dr. Kaushik Hazariwala, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Macular Edema and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazariwala's Office Locations
- 1 438 SW Perimeter Gln Ste 100, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 754-0999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kaushik Hazariwala, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Toronto
- Baroda U|U Toronto
- Baroda U
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazariwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazariwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazariwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazariwala has seen patients for Macular Hole, Macular Edema and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hazariwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazariwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazariwala.
