Dr. Parsha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaushik Parsha, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaushik Parsha, MD
Dr. Kaushik Parsha, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Parsha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parsha's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Memorial Restorative Care Hospital6019 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 226-4910
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsha?
About Dr. Kaushik Parsha, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1164819447
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsha works at
Dr. Parsha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.