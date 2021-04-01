Overview of Dr. Kaushik Patel, MD

Dr. Kaushik Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital, Heritage Valley Kennedy, Jefferson Hospital and Upmc Mercy.



Dr. Patel works at PATEL MEDICAL ASSOCIATES in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.