Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD is a Dermatologist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Shaurya works at
Locations
Doccs2100 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 752-7100
- 2 217 Havemeyer St Fl 5, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (212) 283-3000
West Side Podiatric Association LLC137 W 96th St, New York, NY 10025 Directions (646) 602-4962Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt professional service, down to earth attitude .
About Dr. Kautilya Shaurya, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1639598576
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
