Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD
Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.
Dr. Barami works at
Dr. Barami's Office Locations
-
1
Trinity Health of New England Medical group1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3215, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-6980Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barami?
I would highly recommend Dr. Barami. I saw him regarding debilitating back pain that I had suffered with for years. He was the first surgeon to actually explain my condition in easy to understand terms. He was an excellent listener, knowledgeable on current research, and he spent ample time with me developing a treatment plan. My wife is a nurse who has very high standards and is often critical of medical providers. Even she said Dr. Barami is the “cream of the crop!” I’m very pleased with my outcome.
About Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1255373528
Education & Certifications
- Moffit Canc Ctr
- Detroit Med Ctr/Wayne St University
- Mount Sinai Hospital Ny Ny
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barami works at
Dr. Barami speaks French and Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.