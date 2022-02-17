See All Neurosurgeons in Hartford, CT
Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD

Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center.

Dr. Barami works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Barami's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Health of New England Medical group
    1000 Asylum Ave Ste 3215, Hartford, CT 06105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 714-6980
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    Feb 17, 2022
    I would highly recommend Dr. Barami. I saw him regarding debilitating back pain that I had suffered with for years. He was the first surgeon to actually explain my condition in easy to understand terms. He was an excellent listener, knowledgeable on current research, and he spent ample time with me developing a treatment plan. My wife is a nurse who has very high standards and is often critical of medical providers. Even she said Dr. Barami is the “cream of the crop!” I’m very pleased with my outcome.
    — Feb 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD
    About Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1255373528
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Moffit Canc Ctr
    Residency
    • Detroit Med Ctr/Wayne St University
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Ny Ny
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaveh Barami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barami works at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Barami’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Barami. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

