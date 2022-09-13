Dr. Kaveh Ehsanipoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehsanipoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaveh Ehsanipoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kaveh Ehsanipoor, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Tehran School of Medicine Islamic Azad University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4750 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 350-5909
-
2
Savii Health340 Eisenhower Dr Ste 1200, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 443-4200Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ehsanipoor?
My son was a patient of Dr. Ehsanipoor for 43 years (from birth). He is the smartest best doctor ever. He has been treated with the utmost professionalism and expertise. Just recently, when the hospital closed the practice, did he have to change doctors. My son would not have a normal life if it were not for Dr. Ehsanipoor. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
About Dr. Kaveh Ehsanipoor, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1821037706
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital Program | Emory University School of Medicine
- Univ. of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Cook County Hospital Program
- Tehran School of Medicine Islamic Azad University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ehsanipoor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehsanipoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ehsanipoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ehsanipoor has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ehsanipoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehsanipoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehsanipoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehsanipoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehsanipoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.