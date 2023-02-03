Overview of Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD

Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Khajavi works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.