Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD
Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Khajavi's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Southeastern Neurosurgical Specialists - Atlanta980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 490, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 254-3160Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd Ste T20, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
First telemedicine Dr. Khajavi reviewed my MRI pointing out my problems and how he would fix them. He answered all my questions. Surgery went well and follow-up for problems were handled well. Overall and excellent experience.
About Dr. Kaveh Khajavi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1487610275
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Oh
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
