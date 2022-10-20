See All Neurosurgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam, MD

Neurosurgery
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam, MD

Dr. Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Julius-Maximilians-Universitâ€°t WÂ¸rzburg Medizinische Fakultâ€°t and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurosurgery in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam's Office Locations

    Kyle M Crofoot MD
    615 E Princeton St Ste 101, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 236-0006

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head CT Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Head CT Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Head CT Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Cerebral Palsy
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Dementia Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acrocephalosyndactyly
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astrocytoma
Ataxia
Brain Abscess
Brain Cancer
Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Craniopharyngioma
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Headache
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pituitary Tumor
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Puncture Aspiration
Schwannoma
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
Vertigo
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 20, 2022
    Doctor Asadi is amazing. He treated my grandson like one of his own. He is very polite, and shows great care about his patients. He explaned, and walked us through every test, and MRI so well, giving us complete details about my grandson. Very good, and excellent doctor
    Miguel — Oct 20, 2022
    About Dr. Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1013125913
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University Hospital Program
    Medical Education
    • Julius-Maximilians-Universitâ€°t WÂ¸rzburg Medizinische Fakultâ€°t
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaveh Asadi-Moghaddam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Neurosurgery in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asadi-Moghaddam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

