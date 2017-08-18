See All Dermatologists in Denton, TX
Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (16)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD is a Dermatologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.

Dr. Nezafati works at TALBOT SCOTT MD in Denton, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sanober Amin, MD
Dr. Sanober Amin, MD
4.8 (242)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Talbot Scott MD
    209 N Bonnie Brae St Ste 202, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 384-7546
  2. 2
    Dermatology Center of Denton
    2214 Emery St Ste 300, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 384-7546
  3. 3
    12500 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 604-9000
  4. 4
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    5939 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Impetigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin
Impetigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nezafati?

    Aug 18, 2017
    I cannot thank Dr. Nezafati for what he has done for me. I have cystic acne and have now completed 2 rounds of Accutane (once in 2009 with another Dr. and once this year). I understand the risks that this treatment entail but after 3 years of failed attempts and 4 different dermatologists I couldn't believe that no one was willing to help me in the only way that had ever worked for me. He not only helped me with my acne but also is great when I have any other issues that I bring up to him.
    Argyle, TX — Aug 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nezafati to family and friends

    Dr. Nezafati's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nezafati

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD.

    About Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306088323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nezafati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nezafati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nezafati has seen patients for Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nezafati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezafati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezafati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezafati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezafati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.