Dr. Nezafati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD
Dr. Kaveh Nezafati, MD is a Dermatologist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Nezafati works at
Talbot Scott MD209 N Bonnie Brae St Ste 202, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 384-7546
Dermatology Center of Denton2214 Emery St Ste 300, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 384-7546
- 3 12500 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 604-9000
Ut Southwestern Medical Center5939 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I cannot thank Dr. Nezafati for what he has done for me. I have cystic acne and have now completed 2 rounds of Accutane (once in 2009 with another Dr. and once this year). I understand the risks that this treatment entail but after 3 years of failed attempts and 4 different dermatologists I couldn't believe that no one was willing to help me in the only way that had ever worked for me. He not only helped me with my acne but also is great when I have any other issues that I bring up to him.
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306088323
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Dermatology
Dr. Nezafati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nezafati has seen patients for Impetigo, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nezafati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
