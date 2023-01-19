Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saremi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD
Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Saremi works at
Dr. Saremi's Office Locations
Vijay Shanmugam M D Inc.44215 15th St W Ste 204, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-9220
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
The Cancer Treatment Center of Orange County Medical Group Inc19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 378-4920
Rio Bravo Family Medicine Inc.2601 Oswell St Ste 101, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 872-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saremi is very passionate and helpful with my mother's situation. He provided us with valuable resources and helped us to obtain all the information for long-term care. He also managed my mother's chronic illness when she was in hospital. I really appreciate his care.
About Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Saremi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saremi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saremi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saremi works at
Dr. Saremi has seen patients for Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saremi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Saremi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saremi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saremi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saremi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.