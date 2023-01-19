Overview of Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD

Dr. Kaveh Saremi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Saremi works at Vijay Shanmugam MD in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA and Huntington Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.