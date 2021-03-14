See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Kaveh Sharif, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kaveh Sharif, MD

Dr. Kaveh Sharif, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Sharif works at Kaveh Sharif, M.D. Professional Corporation in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharif's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pejman D Shamekh M.d. Inc.
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1207, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 360-6514

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Hyperkalemia
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kaveh Sharif, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366465825
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kaveh Sharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sharif has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sharif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sharif works at Kaveh Sharif, M.D. Professional Corporation in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sharif’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharif. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharif.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

