Dr. Kavian Milani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Milani works at Virginia Family Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.