Overview of Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD

Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Shahi works at Spine & Neurosurgery Associates in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.