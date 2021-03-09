Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD
Overview of Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD
Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout, Mercy General Hospital, Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Shahi works at
Dr. Shahi's Office Locations
-
1
Spine & Neurosurgery Associates1301 Secret Ravine Pkwy Ste 200, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 771-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shahi performed a Discectomy on my L4-L5 in 2004. I was in tremendous pain and unable to stand for more than 10 minutes at a time. The surgery changed my life. I recently referred a family member and a friend to him and thought it would be fitting to finally leave him a good recommendation. He truly changed my life.
About Dr. Kavian Shahi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1174509418
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
