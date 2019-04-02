Overview of Dr. Kavita Aggarwal, MD

Dr. Kavita Aggarwal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Aggarwal works at CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.