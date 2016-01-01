Dr. Barron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavita Barron, MD
Overview of Dr. Kavita Barron, MD
Dr. Kavita Barron, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Barron works at
Dr. Barron's Office Locations
-
1
Uc San Diego200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (800) 926-8273
- 2 410 Dickinson St Ste 100UC, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 471-3877
-
3
Uc San Diego Health La Jolla - Psychiatry8950 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste C101, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 534-7792Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Kavita Barron, MD
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1821418542
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
