Dr. Kavita Iyengar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavita Iyengar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Locations
Lurie Surgical Services PC1400 Forest Glen Rd Ste 225, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 919-7544
Holy Cross Health Centers13975 Connecticut Ave Ste 250, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 557-1936
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Iyengar was great! She was very nice and knowledgeable and was willing to answer all the questions that I had concerning my recent diagnosis and didn’t rush me! She even followed up my emailed questions promptly! She is great!
About Dr. Kavita Iyengar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1518149046
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Jjm Medical College, Davangere, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
