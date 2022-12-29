Dr. Kavita Kalidas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalidas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Kalidas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kavita Kalidas, MD
Dr. Kavita Kalidas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Kalidas works at
Dr. Kalidas' Office Locations
USF Health13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Nicholas Koehler P.A.5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 844-7900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Johnnie B Byrd Sr Alzheimers Center and Research Institute4001 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 396-9478
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Kalidas for over five years and I truly thank God for her every day. I travel over over an hour and a half to see her and the last year I lived out of state for work and still flew back for my visits (she’s that amazing) I have ALWAYS gone to every visit either with my mom, my cousin or another family member and she has always been incredibly kind to me and made conversation with whoever is with me. Everyone in her staff is equally friendly. Before coming to her I had two seizures and would have daily migraines and I’m down to two a month max. That to me is a blessing. I will NEVER leave her while she is in practice and am dumbfounded by the slanderous descriptions of her. She is nothing absolutely nothing as those negative comments say. I have referred so many friends to her in the past years.
About Dr. Kavita Kalidas, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1831388867
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
Dr. Kalidas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalidas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalidas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalidas works at
Dr. Kalidas has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalidas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
110 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalidas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalidas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalidas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalidas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.