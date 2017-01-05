Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavita Nayak, MD
Dr. Kavita Nayak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL.
Dr. Nayak's Office Locations
Kaiser Health Plan Main Phy 381770 E Calaveras Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035 Directions (408) 945-2933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Is not in the office on Wednesdays (which is why I give only 4 stars instead of 5 for appointment scheduling), but otherwise very available and personable on the days you can schedule her. She's great at returning communications immediately, and has been very responsive to my needs. If I want an extra test or two when I feel something is "off", I've had no problem getting it. Highly recommend.
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1184838773
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Internal Medicine
