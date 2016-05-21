See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Avon, OH
Dr. Kavita Nyalakonda, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kavita Nyalakonda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Nyalakonda works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 587-8043
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kavita Nyalakonda, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437276250
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kavita Nyalakonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyalakonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nyalakonda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nyalakonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nyalakonda works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. View the full address on Dr. Nyalakonda’s profile.

    Dr. Nyalakonda has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nyalakonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyalakonda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyalakonda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyalakonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyalakonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

