Dr. Kavita Nyalakonda, MD
Overview
Dr. Kavita Nyalakonda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 587-8043Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She listens and seems to care about what you have to say. She answers questions and will research during a visit or do so later and call you.
About Dr. Kavita Nyalakonda, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1437276250
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nyalakonda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyalakonda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nyalakonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nyalakonda has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nyalakonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyalakonda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyalakonda.
