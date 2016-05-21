Overview

Dr. Kavita Nyalakonda, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Nyalakonda works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.