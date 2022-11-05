Overview

Dr. Kavita Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.