Dr. Kavita Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavita Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Swedish Covenant Health5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-7787Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
-
2
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (888) 364-6400
-
3
Dr. Fredrick Ellyin Ltd5140 N California Ave Ste 545, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 907-3038
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh?
I first saw Dr. Singh in 2016 for stomach pain. She performed a colonoscopy and found nothing, she didn’t stop there! Scheduled a biopsy for me and got the results, called my husband and me and ever so gently told us, “it’s cancer, we three cried.” It was Endometriosis and it was Stage IV. It’s 2022, and I’m on Chemo for the 6th recurrence of cancer. From Dr Singh’s insistence and guidance, I’m with a great team of staff at Swedish. I’m still here so, “Thank you my friend, Dr. Kavita Singh.”
About Dr. Kavita Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255597985
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.