Dr. Kavita Singh, MD

Gastroenterology
2.8 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kavita Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Swedish Covenant Health
    5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 878-7787
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 364-6400
    Dr. Fredrick Ellyin Ltd
    5140 N California Ave Ste 545, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 907-3038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 05, 2022
    I first saw Dr. Singh in 2016 for stomach pain. She performed a colonoscopy and found nothing, she didn’t stop there! Scheduled a biopsy for me and got the results, called my husband and me and ever so gently told us, “it’s cancer, we three cried.” It was Endometriosis and it was Stage IV. It’s 2022, and I’m on Chemo for the 6th recurrence of cancer. From Dr Singh’s insistence and guidance, I’m with a great team of staff at Swedish. I’m still here so, “Thank you my friend, Dr. Kavita Singh.”
    Milly CaLabrese — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kavita Singh, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1255597985
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
