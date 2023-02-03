Dr. Kavita Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavita Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Kavita Thomas, MD
Dr. Kavita Thomas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oldsmar, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Thomas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Oldsmar Rheumatology3684 Tampa Rd Unit 3, Oldsmar, FL 34677 Directions (813) 475-6145Tuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Dr. Thomas is always pleasant and takes her time to explain medications, results, etc. Her staff are friendly and efficient, I feel very fortunate to have her on my side in this adventure that is RA
About Dr. Kavita Thomas, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1861423337
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.