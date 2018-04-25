Overview

Dr. Kavita Tumma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Deckerville Community Hospital, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center, Mckenzie Health System and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Tumma works at Physician Healthcare Network in Port Huron, MI with other offices in East China, MI and Fort Gratiot, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.