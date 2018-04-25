Dr. Tumma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavita Tumma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kavita Tumma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Deckerville Community Hospital, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center, Mckenzie Health System and Mclaren Port Huron.
Dr. Tumma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Physician Healthcare Network1231 Pine Grove Ave Ste 2A, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-8742
-
2
Ascension River District Hospital4100 River Rd, East China, MI 48054 Directions (810) 329-7111
-
3
McLaren Port Huron Inpatient Neurology1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 987-5000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Physician Healthcare Network PC3050 Commerce Dr, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Directions (810) 385-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Deckerville Community Hospital
- Harbor Beach Community Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mckenzie Health System
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tumma?
Very patient and thorough doctor. I trust her greatly. I won’t go to anyone else but her for my issues.
About Dr. Kavita Tumma, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1871569095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tumma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tumma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tumma works at
Dr. Tumma has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.