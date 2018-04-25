See All Gastroenterologists in Port Huron, MI
Overview

Dr. Kavita Tumma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension River District Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Deckerville Community Hospital, Harbor Beach Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center, Mckenzie Health System and Mclaren Port Huron.

Dr. Tumma works at Physician Healthcare Network in Port Huron, MI with other offices in East China, MI and Fort Gratiot, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Physician Healthcare Network
    1231 Pine Grove Ave Ste 2A, Port Huron, MI 48060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 982-8742
    Ascension River District Hospital
    4100 River Rd, East China, MI 48054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 329-7111
    McLaren Port Huron Inpatient Neurology
    1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 987-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Physician Healthcare Network PC
    3050 Commerce Dr, Fort Gratiot, MI 48059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 385-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension River District Hospital
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Deckerville Community Hospital
  • Harbor Beach Community Hospital
  • Lake Huron Medical Center
  • Mckenzie Health System
  • Mclaren Port Huron

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2018
    Port Huron, Michigan — Apr 25, 2018
    About Dr. Kavita Tumma, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871569095
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tumma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tumma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tumma has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tumma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tumma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tumma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tumma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tumma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

