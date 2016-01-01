See All Plastic Surgeons in Hershey, PA
Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Hershey, PA
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD

Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hershey, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vakharia works at ESTEEM Penn State Health Cosmetic Associates in Hershey, PA with other offices in Solon, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Vakharia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mshmc-rehab Hospital
    500 University Dr, Hershey, PA 17033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 531-8521
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    30 Hope Dr Ste 1200, Hershey, PA 17033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 531-8952
  3. 3
    Cleveland Clinic Solon Fhc
    29800 Bainbridge Rd, Solon, OH 44139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-6601
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Grafts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Skin Grafts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Vakharia?

Photo: Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vakharia to family and friends

Dr. Vakharia's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Vakharia

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD.

About Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 12 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508150723
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Vakharia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vakharia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vakharia.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vakharia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vakharia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Kavita Vakharia, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.