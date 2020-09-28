Overview of Dr. Kavita Vyas, MD

Dr. Kavita Vyas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine.



Dr. Vyas works at Nacogdoches Medical Clinic in Nacogdoches, TX with other offices in Center, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.