Dr. Kavitha Blewett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kavitha Blewett, MD
Dr. Kavitha Blewett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Blewett works at
Dr. Blewett's Office Locations
Women's Health Specialists of Dallas8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 200, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-4421Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Women's Specialty Surgery Center of Dallas LLC8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6747
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent patient care. I love my Gynecologist
About Dr. Kavitha Blewett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blewett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blewett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blewett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Blewett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blewett.
