Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD
Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Donthireddy's Office Locations
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-4673
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1508048513
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Donthireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donthireddy.
