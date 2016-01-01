See All Oncologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD

Medical Oncology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD

Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Parkland Health And Hospital System.

Dr. Donthireddy works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donthireddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christus Saint Michael Health System
  • Parkland Health And Hospital System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Cancer Screening

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508048513
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kavitha Donthireddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donthireddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Donthireddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Donthireddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Donthireddy works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Donthireddy’s profile.

    Dr. Donthireddy has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donthireddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Donthireddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donthireddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donthireddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donthireddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

