Overview

Dr. Kavitha Gopal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They graduated from Madras Me and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Gopal works at Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gastroenterology Specialists of Dekalb
    3292 Mountain Dr Ste A, Decatur, GA 30032

  Emory Decatur Hospital

Enteritis
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    HealthPartners
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Oct 19, 2018
    Dr Gopal is an excellent gastroenterologist. She is very knowledgeable and explains things in an easy to understand manner. When I had my colonoscopy, I didn’t feel a thing. I highly recommend her.
    Gastroenterology
    English, Tamil and Telugu
    1467613844
    Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein
    Beth Israel Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Madras Me
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Kavitha Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gopal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gopal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gopal works at Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Gopal’s profile.

    Dr. Gopal has seen patients for Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

