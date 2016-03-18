Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velicheti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD
Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Velicheti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Velicheti's Office Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Velicheti?
Performed pertinent exams in order to diagnose my sons epilepsy. I'm very grateful.
About Dr. Kavitha Velicheti, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1033310404
Education & Certifications
- Andhra Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velicheti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Velicheti accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velicheti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velicheti works at
Dr. Velicheti has seen patients for Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velicheti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Velicheti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velicheti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Velicheti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Velicheti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.