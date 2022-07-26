Dr. Nazeri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seyed Nazeri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seyed Nazeri, MD
Dr. Seyed Nazeri, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Nazeri's Office Locations
Chaparral Medical Group9170 Haven Ave Ste 120, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 466-0550
Inland Urology Medical Group Inc.160 E Artesia St Ste 220, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 466-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife has been a patient of Dr. Nazeri for a few months now and I can say he truly made an impact on my wife's health and my life as her partner. We came to him after failed attempts at different doctors and he focused on giving me my wife back. She could barely move the first time we saw him and now she has resumed her life with normalcy and sgrength. I am greatful to his practice and skills as a doctor, highly recommend.
About Dr. Seyed Nazeri, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1477731644
Education & Certifications
- SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
