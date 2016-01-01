See All Psychiatrists in Salem, OR
Dr. Kay Dieter, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Salem, OR
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kay Dieter, MD

Dr. Kay Dieter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dieter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3180 Center St NE Ste 3360, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 588-5351
  2. 2
    Genoa Healthcare LLC
    2045 Silverton Rd NE Ste B, Salem, OR 97301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 588-5351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kay Dieter, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437291598
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kay Dieter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dieter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dieter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

