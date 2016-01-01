Dr. Kay Dieter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dieter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kay Dieter, MD
Overview of Dr. Kay Dieter, MD
Dr. Kay Dieter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dieter's Office Locations
- 1 3180 Center St NE Ste 3360, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 588-5351
-
2
Genoa Healthcare LLC2045 Silverton Rd NE Ste B, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 588-5351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dieter?
About Dr. Kay Dieter, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1437291598
Education & Certifications
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dieter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dieter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dieter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dieter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dieter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dieter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.