Overview of Dr. Kay Elledge, MD

Dr. Kay Elledge, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Elledge works at Saint Mary's Dean Ventures in Madison, WI with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.