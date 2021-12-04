Overview

Dr. Kay Johnston, MD is a Dermatologist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with San Angelo Community Medical Center and Shannon Medical Center.



Dr. Johnston works at West Texas Home Care in San Angelo, TX with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.