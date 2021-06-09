Overview of Dr. Kay Lowney, MD

Dr. Kay Lowney, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. Lowney works at American Health Network of Indiana LLC in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.