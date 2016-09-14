Dr. Kay Kwok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kay Kwok, MD
Overview of Dr. Kay Kwok, MD
Dr. Kay Kwok, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Kwok works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kwok's Office Locations
-
1
Modern Women's Healthcare Inc3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 607, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-5965
-
2
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 530-5965Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwok?
I loved having Dr. Kwok as my OB. Her office is conveniently located next to Torrance Memorial and I found her to be approachable, knowledgable and friendly. I definitely recommend her and look forward to having her deliver baby #2.
About Dr. Kay Kwok, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1588856710
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwok accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwok works at
Dr. Kwok has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.