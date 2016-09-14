Overview of Dr. Kay Kwok, MD

Dr. Kay Kwok, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kwok works at Kay May Kwok MD in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.